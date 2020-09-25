-
Akron native Joe Maas, who produces atmospheric beats as ZOD1AC, is working to unite Northeast Ohio's hip-hop community by celebrating what makes Rust…
-
A teenager’s hobby has turned into the go-to website for showcasing Cleveland’s hip-hop scene. For this week’s Shuffle, WKSU's Amanda Rabinowitz talked to…
-
A group of hip hop producers and artists has opened a recording studio in Elyria that doubles as a residency for up-and-coming musicians.For this week’s…
-
Akron is slowly building a hip-hop music scene with the help of an artist who’s new to town. Last year, Floco Torres relocated to Akron at the advice of…