The popular Highland Square PorchRokr Music and Art Festival, celebrated annually during August in Akron, has been postponed until 2021 due to the…
Despite a disappointing season last year, the Countryside Farmers' Market at Highland Square in Akron will be back this summer. Market manager Serena…
A film about a German New Wave artist -- and his visit to Akron -- took the top prize at the Highland Square Film Festival."Turning Heads in Tiretown" is…
Akron City Council members are considering a request from the city for 10 new speed control guns.The request was for $18,000 to buy the guns, which would…
This year's Highland Square PorchRokr Music and Art Festival is Saturday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It features about 130 musicians and artists…
An Akron-focused film festival is coming to the city’s Highland Square neighborhood next month.Each film in the Highland Square Film Festival is limited…
Akron’s five-piece hip-hop band, Red Rose Panic, will headline this year’s Highland Square PorchRokr Music and Art Festival Saturday.Self-described as…
With summer approaching, merchants in Akron’s Highland Square are hiring extra security for the popular neighborhood.Highland Square’s growing number of…
A new Akron-based theater festival is accepting submissions for this summer, and organizers are looking for different types of performances.The first…
The Countryside Conservancy is kicking off its Highland Square Farmers’ Market for the season with a party this week at the Akron Art Museum.The Thursday…