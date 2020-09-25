-
The Kent State University Board of Trustees came together for a special meeting Wednesday to give a progress report on the university's re-opening for the…
-
Professors’ unions at Wright State and Miami University are warning of problems to come when students return to campus this fall. More than a dozen...
-
The University of Cincinnati is furloughing 360 employees for the summer.
-
Universities and community colleges in Northeast Ohio will receive millions in emergency funding under the CARES Act, the federal relief package aimed at helping the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the CARES – or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act – at least half the amount a university or college receives from the federal government must go towards emergency financial aid grants for its students.
-
September 30th is Dr. Jay Gershen’s last day as president of the Northeast Ohio Medical University.During his decade at the helm of NEOMED, Gershen has…
-
Educators and Administrators from around Northeast Ohio are attending a summit at Kent State this week, intended to better prepare them to teach the next…
-
Kent State University president Beverly Warren’s last day on the job is this Sunday. Warren is stepping down after five years leading the university. We…
-
Friday was the deadline for Gov. Mike DeWine to release his two-year budget. He’d already unveiled several proposals, but now more is known about his…
-
Kent State University’s overall enrollment is down. That’s according to a report delivered to the school’s Board of Trustees at their regular meeting…
-
The controversial proposal to merge K-12, higher education and workforce development into one big cabinet level state agency won’t go forward any time…