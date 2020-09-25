High school graduation rates

-
This time last year state school board members saw an alarming report that showed about a third of Ohio’s high school juniors were not meeting the…
Next year’s graduating high school seniors must get a good score over seven different final tests or on a college entrance exam, or earn an industry…
The Ohio Department of Education has released its draft of new education policies to align with the federal plan known as the Every Student Succeeds…
A new report suggests a high-school graduation crisis could be coming in Ohio. More than a third of the state’s high schoolers have not yet scored what…