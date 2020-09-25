-
When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave K-12 students the go-ahead to play sports this fall, he left the final decision up to each school district. The Akron Public Schools Board of Education originally decided against letting students play, but reversed its decision a week later. One of the rationales was that for some of these student-athletes, getting to play is an issue of equity.
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 1:The University of Akron plans major job cutsNorth Canton police say man pointed loaded gun at…
High School football fans spent the weekend taking in playoff games in Northeast Ohio. And at the one at Nordonia’s Boliantz Stadium, people were also…
Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not categorized any of the injuries as life-threatening.
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 9:Ohio governor candidates spar in final debate;Open-carry gun walk costs Kent State $65,000;Rock and…
High school football kicked off this past week across Ohio with fewer kids on the field. A study from the National Federation of State High School…