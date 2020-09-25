Healthcare costs

-
A new report found some people may pay about $13,000 for a bypass heart surgery at one hospital, but another Ohio hospital may charge them hundreds of thousands of dollars more for the same procedure. Policy researchers at the Cleveland-based Center for Community Solutions compiled price data for six common medical procedures at Ohio’s 206 hospitals.
Northeast Ohio Medical University’s new president is no stranger to innovation.Dr. John Langell is not only a surgeon, he’s an inventor with more than a…
A group that supports single-payer health care is highlighting a study that shows Ohioans are worried about paying medical costs, and are taking dangerous…
A law that passed unanimously a couple of years ago that would allow patients to find out the costs of medical procedures hasn’t been implemented yet. And…