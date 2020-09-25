A new study published in the Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine warns that health care providers may be experiencing increased burnout due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cleveland Clinic anesthesiologist and study co-author Dr. Praveen Chahar said provider burnout isn’t new, but dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has caused even more stress. “One of the biggest reasons of increased stress in healthcare providers was a fear of getting infected themselves and a fear of infecting their loved ones,” he said.

