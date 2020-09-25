-
A recent study has found that heart attack cases in the U.S. have fallen by 50 percent during the pandemic. However, the death rate from heart attacks has…
A new study published in the Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine warns that health care providers may be experiencing increased burnout due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cleveland Clinic anesthesiologist and study co-author Dr. Praveen Chahar said provider burnout isn’t new, but dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has caused even more stress. “One of the biggest reasons of increased stress in healthcare providers was a fear of getting infected themselves and a fear of infecting their loved ones,” he said.
The coronavirus crisis has upended much of the economy, including the health care system.Local hospitals saw a double financial hit from both the expense…
A group of Ohio State University medical students will graduate early this month in order to help patients in the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
As hospitals seek donations of medical personal protective equipment (PPEs), employees at a local 3D printing business are hoping they can help. MakerGear in Beachwood, which manufactures 3D printers for schools and businesses across the country, is open to requests from health care providers. CEO Rick Pollack said the company is preparing to use its in-house printers to make medical protective equipment. They’ve already produced parts for plastic face shields.
A health finance expert warns Ohio consumers about a new healthcare product hitting the market.AARP is testing out a new branded short-term care insurance…
Some Ohioans who rely on copay assistance programs to help with expensive medications are finding that their insurance companies are no longer allowing…
There are about 20,000 children and adults in the Greater Akron area with autism. Now, Cleveland Clinic Akron General is specifically working to…
Northeast Ohio Medical University’s new president is no stranger to innovation.Dr. John Langell is not only a surgeon, he’s an inventor with more than a…
Figuring out America’s healthcare system can be hard for anyone. It can be especially challenging for refugees, who often face significant language and...