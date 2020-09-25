-
Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposed changes to the state’s Medicaid program — the first major overhaul in 15 years. The changes, which will have to be approved by the federal government, will help improve health outcomes of Ohioans covered by the program, specifically children and those who need specialized care, DeWine said. Medicaid covers low-income residents, long-term care in nursing homes, pregnant women, and children. It is managed differently by each state.
-
SummaCare announced it is naming William Epling as its new president. He will begin Aug. 3 and will oversee day-to-day operations. Epling has more than 30…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 30:NAACP endorses voting ballot intiative;Ohio rolls out program to fight toxic algae;Lawmakers…
-
Some Ohioans who rely on copay assistance programs to help with expensive medications are finding that their insurance companies are no longer allowing…
-
Federal law mandates insurers treat mental health services like they would physical health care. But the sponsors of a new bill in the Ohio Legislature…
-
Ohio lawmakers want to make it easier to connect cancer patients with the best treatment possible by removing insurance-related hurdles. Supporters of the…
-
Though polls show Affordable Care Act protections remain popular in the U.S., President Trump still threatens to drastically change the law if he can't repeal it. Here are five changes he's made.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 11: Ohio uninsured population rises;ODH to launch $4M vaping awareness campaign;UA to hire new…
-
A group that supports single-payer health care is highlighting a study that shows Ohioans are worried about paying medical costs, and are taking dangerous…
-
Democratic lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require health insurance companies provide coverage for children’s hearing aids. Parents are…