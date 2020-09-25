In the weeks and months following May 4, 1970, life for Kent State students changed completely. The university responded to the shootings by halting on-campus classes and creating a type of pre-Internet distance learning for students, and students and faculty had to change the way they learned and taught. The students were, of course, emotionally changed by the experience as well, and the approach to mental health care at the time was quite different than today.

