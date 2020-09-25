Cuyahoga County is facing a $33.5 million deficit in its Health and Human Services budget before its levy is up for renewal next year. The county is running out of money due in large part to the high numbers of children entering foster care as part of the ripple effect of the opioid crisis. The cost of foster care in Cuyahoga County is close to $5 million per month and growing, according to county officials at a Monday briefing.

