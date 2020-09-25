Haven of Rest

-
Bitter cold weather can be the worst for those who have no home. One of Akron's homeless shelters is doing what it can to help them. "Right now the men…
-
With temperatures expected to plummet in the next few days, warming centers are extending their hours throughout the region. But in Akron, options are…
-
NewsMorning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court Takes Up Abortion Clinic Case; National Guard Heads to FloridaHere are your morning headlines for Monday, September 11:Vigil held for police shooting victim;Execution date approaches for Otte;Columbus school closed…
-
NewsHere are your headlines for Tuesday, September 5:Browns kneeling during national anthem prompts reaction from law enforcement;Investigation finds crime…
-
Tonight, Ohio cities will be conducting their annual count to determine how many homeless people are out there. It’s the first count since Akron and…
-
Homeless shelters in the area are preparing for what may be one of their busiest day of the year: Christmas.According to a report by The Continuum of…