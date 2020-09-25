Hattie Larlham

-
A Summit County entrepreneur is making a bid to save a non-profit work program for people with developmental disabilities.Since last summer, Evan…
A local non-profit that helps care for about 18-hundred people in Ohio with developmental disabilities says it can no longer operate on its…
Hattie's Café will be leaving the Summit County Courthouse at the end of the year due to financial issues.The cafe, which employs adults with disabilities…
Farmers, food producers, and Akron shoppers have found an oasis in what used to be a food desert.As WKSU’s Vivian Goodman reports in today’s Quick Bite,…
Adults with developmental disabilities at a residential facility in Mantua are composing music.They've found a means of creative expression thanks to the…