Hate groups

-
Morning Headlines: Richland Co. Upgraded, Ashland Co. Remains Red On COVID-19 Alert Map; KSU Adjusts Spring Semester11 Ohio counties are now listed as red on the state’s COVID-19 alert map, nearly 450 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio’s K-12 schools this week, Kent State University is making adjustments for the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, and more stories.
-
The president of Cleveland State University is under fire for his response to fliers that were apparently put up by a hate group. The fliers, which were…
-
There is a fear nationwide that the same kind of hate march that happened in Charlottesville could happen again, including in Ohio. A variety of community…