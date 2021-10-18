-
Morning Headlines: Holmes County-Based Missionary Members Kidnapped in Haiti; Pro Football HOF President David Baker RetiringU.S. officials are working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of 12 adults and five children with an Ohio-based missionary group who were abducted by a gang notorious for killings, kidnappings and extortion; Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker has announced his retirement; COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward in Ohio; and more stories.