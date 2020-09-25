-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 30:Tim Ryan releases 10 years of tax returns;KSU names Diacon as next president;Ransomware behind…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 26: Proposed law would automate voter registration;20 accused in Cleveland drug ring;Hopkins denies…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 25:Report: Hackers disrupted Hopkins screensUnion calls off protest at Democratic dinner;Cuyahoga…
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has reached out to elections officials in Ohio and 20 other states, which have confirmed they were targeted by…
Several Ohio government computer systems have been hacked within the last month, which cyber security expert Matthew Curtin says can be expected because…
The eleven state government websites that were hacked over the weekend are back online today. The hackers had posted messages against President Trump and…
The federal Department of Homeland Security is calling voting machines “critical infrastructure” because of the threat of hacking. But Ohio’s Secretary of…
Ohio’s attorney general has launched a new program to try to protect the state’s businesses from being victimized by internet hackers.The key part of…