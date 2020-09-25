-
Northeast Ohio is not exempt from the rising tide of gun violence sweeping across the nation.But the pandemic has brought challenges hindering the work of…
-
A Democratic state lawmaker is angry that an Ohio House colleague is claiming a bill she’s proposed would do things it wouldn’t do.
-
A quarter of the Ohio House – all Republicans – have signed on to a new “stand your ground” self-defense bill introduced last month.That’s setting up…
-
Two weeks after Governor Mike DeWine unveiled his so-called STRONG Ohio gun control package, groups on both sides of the issue are ramping up the…
-
The gun violence bill that Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled two months after the Dayton mass shooting will soon have its first hearing in the Ohio Senate. The…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine’s package of proposals to reduce gun violence through mental health and gun policy changes is getting mixed reviews. House Minority…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Oct. 14:Companies to disclose vape ingredients;Democrats: Ohio is still a swing state;Akron rehab center to…
-
On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the details of his 17-point plan – the STRONG Ohio plan – to address gun violence in the wake of the Aug. 4...
-
Morning Headlines: Akron Schools to Turn to Taxpayers Amid Deficit; Portman Speaks Out Against TrumpHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 8:Akron schools to turn to taxpayers amid deficit;Portman speaks out against Trump;State: Over 40,000…
-
Two months and a day after Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was working on a plan to address gun violence after a mass shooting in Dayton, he’s unveiled a...