The group pushing for expanded background checks through a citizens initiative is attempting to collect enough signatures by the end of the year.…
A gun safety group resubmitted a proposal that could potentially end up on the ballot next year. The group wrote new language for its proposal to expand…
A gun safety group that wants to convince Ohio lawmakers to require background checks on nearly all gun sales is not giving up on its effort, though…
The Ohio House is preparing to strip away more gun regulations making it easier to use lethal force in self-defense. This comes as the new House leader…