gun control

A bill that would give Ohio’s local school boards the power to allow employees to carry guns in school buildings gets its first Senate hearing in almost...
Gov. Mike DeWine has said his major priority for 2020 is to push for his anti-gun violence package in the legislature. He took that message to hundreds of…
Gov. Mike DeWine’s gun plan calls for using the so-called “pink slip” process to separate people thought to be dangerous from their guns. But Speaker…
The speaker of the Ohio House said he expects to receive Gov. Mike DeWine's official proposal to increase gun regulations in the state soon, and the…
Ohio lawmakers passed a law in 2006 that prevented local governments from passing any gun laws that are more restrictive than those enacted at the state…
Of the seven bills the Ohio Senate's Government Oversight and Reform Committee heard today, three were bipartisan.
Senator Rob Portman is speaking out in favor of background checks and red flag laws to prevent gun violence. But he says that the senate will only act on…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 10:Kenmore Boulevard gets historic designation;Hiram College to cut tuition;Cleveland City Council…
Members of a bipartisan group of mayors from around the state of Ohio are actively lobbying state lawmakers to consider a package of changes to gun laws…
William Wood answers the door to his suburban Columbus home with a Glock 19 on his hip. His two toddler-aged children, Daisey and Wesley, peak out from…