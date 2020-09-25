-
Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s deeply concerned about attacks at houses of worship, including at a synagogue in California over the weekend. He's looking into…
The leader of Republicans in the Senate says he thinks a “stand your ground” bill that Gov. John Kasich said he wouldn’t sign will pass anyway. The bill…
The White House has chided talk of gun control this week, claiming it’s too soon to talk about policy in the wake of the Vegas massacre. One top Democrat…
Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says he’s seen some movement this week toward a federal bill that would limit access to guns. Brown was among the 37…