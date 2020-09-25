-
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he wants state lawmakers to pass his plan on gun violence by the end of this year. He thinks lawmakers need to take a good…
Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing. They wanted details…
Gov. Mike DeWine plans to reveal on Monday the specifics of his proposal for two major pieces of gun reform: expanded background checks and red-flag gun…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 2:Akron leaders oppose gun bill;ACLU joins lawsuit opposing panhandling ordinance;2 million Ohioans…
The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed an NRA-backed gun bill 64-26 but not without controversy and an intense debate on the House floor. Stances on the…
Ohio lawmakers are preparing to return to the Statehouse for what looks like a busy lame duck session. This is when legislators pass a slew of bills…