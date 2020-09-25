© 2020 WKSU
Groundwork Ohio

  • Economy
    Groundwork Ohio Report Shows Childcare Workers Drastically Underpaid
    Ohio’s childcare workers rank among the state’s most economically vulnerable employees, according to a factsheet released Friday by Groundwork Ohio, which lobbies for childcare workers. The profession employs more than 53,000, and most are women. Half of those workers rely on some kind of public assistance. That’s because wages are rock bottom: the average Ohio childcare worker makes roughly $20,000 a year – even though they are likely to have credentials beyond a diploma. The state's average wage is $54,000 annually.
    Education
    Low-Income Ohio Children Need More Early Intervention, New Study Finds
    Jo Ingles
    ,
    A new report shows low-income Ohio children are not getting enough early intervention to be successful in school and life.Groundwork Ohio’s Shannon Jones…