Ohio’s childcare workers rank among the state’s most economically vulnerable employees, according to a factsheet released Friday by Groundwork Ohio, which lobbies for childcare workers. The profession employs more than 53,000, and most are women. Half of those workers rely on some kind of public assistance. That’s because wages are rock bottom: the average Ohio childcare worker makes roughly $20,000 a year – even though they are likely to have credentials beyond a diploma. The state's average wage is $54,000 annually.

