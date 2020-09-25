-
A second airline from Iceland will begin offering Northeast Ohioans routes to Europe. A day after Icelandair announced flights from Cleveland, budget…
A Republican state lawmaker says companies have left Ohio because of a lack of access to air travel. He says Ohio can bring back jobs and more flights by…
Flying in America changed after airline deregulation in 1978. It evolved toward dominance by big carriers along a path of consolidation and…
Akron-Canton Airport has seen increasing air traffic since the mid-1990s. But in the past two years, it’s faced new challenges with one airline cutting…
Concourse “D” at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has sat empty since May of 2014 when United Airlines shut-down its hub. Since then, predictions…
In 2014 United Airlines said it was shutting down its hub at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. This came after the U.S. Airways hub closing in Pittsburgh and…