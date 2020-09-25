-
Northeast Ohio local governments are weighing whether to join Attorney General Dave Yost’s One Ohio plan for dividing state opioid settlement money from drug companies. The proposal would create a statewide foundation, run by both state and local appointees, to distribute 55 percent of any settlement dollars. Another 30 percent would go directly to local governments. The attorney general’s office would receive 15 percent.
-
Summit County will receive 38% percent of the cash settlement pharmaceutical companies reached with Summit and Cuyahoga Counties. The percentage is based…
-
The largest-ever federal action concerning the U.S. opioid crisis has only gotten more complicated amid a slew of recent settlements. So here's a brief(ish) explainer breaking it down.
-
A federal appeals court in Cincinnati has rejected Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s request to delay the October 21 start for the huge opioid trial in…
-
Pharmaceutical maker Johnson & Johnson recently announced a settlement in a lawsuit Summit County filed over the opioid epidemic. For more on this…
-
Summit County Juvenile Court Magistrate Tavia Baxter Galonski has been picked to replace former State Representative Greta Johnson who stepped down to…
-
Democrats in the Ohio House are in the process of picking a new state representative for Barberton and south Akron. Greta Johnson, who held the 35th …
-
State Rep. Greta Johnson, whose 35th district includes Akron and Barberton, officially leaves the Ohio Legislature Sunday. She announced several weeks…
-
A bipartisan committee created to be the top state prisons watchdog is coming under fire, as lawmakers from different parties have different ideas on what…
-
Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say the opioid -abuse crisis is so bad that all state lawmakers should be called together at the Statehouse to deal with…