Greg Harris

In honor of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement week, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has created an exhibit that spotlights the connection between…
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gave Cleveland City Council an initial look Wednesday at the museum’s $35 million plans to build an expansion along the North Coast Harbor, connecting the building with the Great Lakes Science Center. The 50,000-square-foot expansion would sweep between the Rock Hall and science center in a low arc, offering new spaces for exhibits, classrooms and performances.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has commissioned a study of the museum’s economic impact on Northeast Ohio. The study found that tourists…
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveils its $9 million "Power of Rock" theater Saturday, which features a seat-rumbling film of inductees by director…