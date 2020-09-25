Greenleaf Apothecaries

In a small Wickliffe strip mall, tucked between a tax account’s office and a diner, the first medical marijuana dispensary in Greater Cleveland, called The Botanist, quietly opened for business on Wednesday. Despite a constant drizzle of rain, and the only signage being a small plaque by the door, more than 50 people showed up in the dispensary’s first hour of business. Because only a limited number of people were allowed to be inside the store at a time, a line of about a dozen people formed outside.

Listen • 0:50