Greenleaf Apothecaries

-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 31:2 arrested in Cleveland Homeland Security shooting;Officials seize 40 pounds of fentanyl;Congress to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 15:Dover schools pulls ballot issues;Akron RTA rolls out mobile ticketing;Details on tonight's…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 27: Scooters return to Cleveland;Lorain Schools' CEO dispute;Avon Lake increases penalties for drivers…
-
In a small Wickliffe strip mall, tucked between a tax account’s office and a diner, the first medical marijuana dispensary in Greater Cleveland, called The Botanist, quietly opened for business on Wednesday. Despite a constant drizzle of rain, and the only signage being a small plaque by the door, more than 50 people showed up in the dispensary’s first hour of business. Because only a limited number of people were allowed to be inside the store at a time, a line of about a dozen people formed outside.
-
Four more medical marijuana dispensaries have been awarded licenses from the state. These businesses are now close to opening their doors.The Ohio…
-
Despite a top rating from the state and support of the ward councilmember, Akron’s planning department is trying to stop a medical marijuana dispensary…