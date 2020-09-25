-
People in Summit County got to see sustainability in action as part of the 16th annual Greater Akron Energy tour over the weekend which featured homes, a…
-
Working to support wind and solar has become almost standard in states nationwide. Some are even phasing out coal, but not Ohio. It recently passed a law…
-
A House panel has recommended changes to a bill that would ultimately change the rates on everyone’s electric bills. The energy bill has the potential to…
-
Opponents are speaking out against the bill that would prop up two struggling nuclear plants while also tossing out the state’s green energy requirements…
-
Ohio's state Senate plans to deliver the final blow to what are known as Ohio’s green energy standards. These standards require utilities to get a certain…
-
Gov. John Kasich got a guided tour of Amazon’s new fulfillment center in central Ohio today. And as Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, he took…
-
A bill to change the state’s green energy benchmarks on electric utilities from requirements to goals is halfway through the Statehouse. But as in spite…
-
An environmental group says Ohio is 11th among all states in jobs in the solar energy industry. But the group says a vote likely this week in the House to…
-
House Republicans are sending a message to Gov. John Kasich by moving a bill that would effectively kill green-energy standards in Ohio. This is similar…
-
Gov. John Kasich spoke to Ohio’s electoral college members, and then signed his name to a stack of bills passed by state lawmakers in the last two…