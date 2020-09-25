-
Officials with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission estimate the financial impact of Tuesday's All-Star Game will be about $65 million -- and that’s…
Cleveland will host the 2021 NFL Draft, the annual selection of the top players in college football, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell annouced Wednesday. Goodell also named Kansas City as the host for the 2023 draft. No announcement was made regarding 2022. Cleveland's draft will follow Las Vegas, which will host the 2020 draft before the Raiders move from Oakland and begin playing in Nevada for the 2020 season.
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 6:State unsure of status of thousands of former ECOT students;State senator wants fertility clinic…
USA Triathlon has chosen Cleveland to host its national championships in the summer of 2018 and 2019. The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced…