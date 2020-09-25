-
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is facing severe ridership and revenue declines in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Ridership began to drop in the first week of March, said RTA Interim Secretary Treasurer and Chief Operating Officer Floun'say Caver during a Tuesday board meeting. By the second week of April, Caver said, ridership was down nearly 70 percent. The agency is already projecting a $22.1 million loss in passenger fares for the year, Caver said.
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will begin a new sanitation policy Monday to combat public concerns about the coronavirus. RTA staff will…
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is still searching for ways to combat declining ridership.
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) will refocus on serving lower-income riders first, while better integrating with other forms of transportation such as electric scooters and car-sharing services, according to India Birdsong, the agency's new CEO. Birdsong outlined a rough agenda for the agency during a speech Oct. 17 at the city's annual sustainability summit. It was her first public address to Northeast Ohioans since taking office in September.
Passengers taking RTA’s Red Line from downtown to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have had to hop on the bus when the train reaches the Cudell station since May 30. But repairs and upgrades on the rapid tracks are almost complete, say officials at the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. Rail service between Cudell and Hopkins was halted in June as the agency replaced 70 steel beams along a retaining wall between Cudell and the West 117th Street Station. The emergency coincided with renovations to the tracks that had been scheduled earlier, according to RTA.
The Greater Cleveland RTA is entering into contract negotiations with India Birdsong to be its new CEO and general manager. The decision came on a unanimous vote from the transit board. Birdsong is currently the chief operating officer for Nashville's public transit system and previously worked for systems in Chicago and Philadelphia.