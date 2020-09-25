Greater Cleveland Partnership

-
The Cuyahoga County Library is asking voters for more money this November, to help cover increasing operating costs. It’s the first time the library has asked for an additional levy in more than a decade. The levy would be a permanent 1-mill increase for Cuyahoga County residents, in addition to the continuing 2.5-mill levy the library currently receives. The funds would go toward general operations, as well as improvements to security and facilities.
NASA’s Glenn Research Center is playing a key role in the mission to take astronauts back to the moon and on to Mars, Administrator Jim Bridenstine said during a visit to Cleveland Monday. “The moon is our proving ground for how do we live and work on another world, so that we can go to Mars,” Bridenstine said. “And the sooner we can prove that out on the moon, the sooner we can move on to Mars.”
