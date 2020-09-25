Eighteen Northeast Ohio church congregations are joining forces to offer free, on-site COVID-19 testing. In addition to getting more people tested, the effort also aims to address racial disparities in coronavirus response. Greater Cleveland Congregations is launching the Color of Health Initiative, with an emphasis on the African American community and other higher-risk groups. The initiative is a partnership with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and MetroHealth.

