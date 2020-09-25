Great Lakes Today

-
At this time of year, we tend to turn away from the Great Lakes, counting down the days until we can swim, fish, or go boating. But a new show at a…
Construction will soon begin on a new iron plant in Toledo. The Port Authority there says it’s a big step in the right direction for Great Lakes…
This year included a few threats to Great Lakes health -- an above average algae bloom and an Asian carp sighting. But a financial threat also loomed over…
On the Great Lakes, boat and ship traffic is slowing down for the winter. Meanwhile, in Cleveland, residents have a chance to watch Lake Erie change as…
Over the years, pollution has been seen as a big threat to fish in the Great Lakes. Now, a data scientist says that might not always be the…
A new collaboration between the Great Lakes Commission and Lawrence Technological University in Michigan takes aim at sewer overflows that are polluting…
Ohio’s oldest shipwreck could be joining the National Register of Historic Places. Recommended by the state’s historic preservation board this month, the…
Hundreds Are Expected To Discuss Algae Blooms, Microplastics and Other Challenges to the Great LakesNext month, environmentalists from across the region will meet to discuss their biggest challenges in cleaning up and protecting the Great…
Researchers recently announced the discovery of over 7,000 grass carp eggs in a Lake Erie tributary. The good news? This isn’t the Asian carp species…
Water levels in Lake Erie this summer are much higher than last year, and that’s beginning to cause problems. By this time of year, Lake Erie usually…