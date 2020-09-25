-
The federal Farm Bill that's now been signed into law includes provisions to protect water quality. In Lake Erie, agriculture is one of the primary…
Summit Metro Parks will use money from a recent grant to improve water quality for a section of the Cuyahoga River in its newly acquired Valley View…
A new collaboration between the Great Lakes Commission and Lawrence Technological University in Michigan takes aim at sewer overflows that are polluting…
Billions of dollars have been allocated to restoring the Great Lakes – money spent cleaning up pollution, preventing invasive species and educating the…
President Donald Trump is proposing massive cuts to the U.S. EPA.The Chicago-Sun Times recently reported that those cuts would include eliminating the…
Aging infrastructure in the Great Lakes region affects the availability of safe drinking water and the ability of ships to navigate the lakes. President…