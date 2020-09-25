-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 29:Columbus protests over George Floyd turn violent;Kent State proposes freshman tuition hike;Law…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 25:Akron rejects city's 33rd discount store175 self-quarantined for coronavirus;Attorney General says…
-
Geneva-on-the-Lake continues to experience massive amounts of erosion due to high water on Lake Erie. Dr. Chris Winslow, director of Ohio Sea Grant…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 5:Polls open for election day;Ford might produce new product in Ohio;LeBron James' foundation to fix up…
-
Parts of the Mississippi have been above flood stage for months. All of the Great Lakes are at or near record-high levels. It's halting barge traffic, damaging infrastructure and eroding shorelines.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 30:Amazon lands $12M tax incentives;235,000 voters are at risk of being purged from system;Cleveland…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 24:Akron Tent City building ordered to close;ICE detains 2 in Painesville;Voters to decide how…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 10:Cleveland Clinic marks milestone baby delivery;Two Great Lakes at record-high water levels;Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 25:Yost attempts to postpone abortion ban;FBI asks for help in solving murders;Officials warn shut down…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 24: Plans finalized to stop Asian Carp;Coroners issue warnings after overdose spike;Akron launches plan to…