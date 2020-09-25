-
One Northeast Ohio school district is graduating students at higher rates this year than in the recent past. But education advocates say the increase…
-
Overall, the high school graduation rate in Ohio has been climbing since 2010. But changes to federal education policies could cause a decrease this…
-
A mentorship program for Cleveland Latino youth is using new grant funding to continue its work improving graduation rates.The program helps more than 200…
-
The University of Akron, Youngstown State and the University of Toledo all rate poorly in a national study of graduation rates for black students. WKSU’s…