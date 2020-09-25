-
Senator Rob Portman is working to avert another government shutdown, which he says could happen in 13 days because of disagreements about diverting…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 23:Shutdown to delay plane crash investigation;DeWine makes appearance at Right to Life;Fund awards…
Around 7,000 federal workers in Ohio aren’t receiving paychecks because of the government shutdown. And those who are furloughed won’t be offered…
Some of the services local non-profits provide are in jeopardy if the partial government shutdown continues.CEO of the Summit and Medina County Battered…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 17:Another Cuyahoga County jail inmate attempts suicide;Portman proposes a deal to end the government…
People who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits will be getting February benefits early due to the government shutdown. The United…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 14:DeWine sworn in as Ohio governor;Medical marijuana sales to begin this week;Advocates come together…
A group of activists gathered Friday afternoon outside Sen. Rob Portman’s office to encourage him to do more to end the partial government shutdown.
A Cleveland organization is offering interest-free loans to local workers on furlough from the government shutdown.The Hebrew Free Loan Association, or…
The government shutdown is in its 17th day, affecting about 800,000 federal employees who are working without pay or are furloughed. One of those…