-
There’s an ongoing and uncivil war between many Republicans and Democrats. But two former Ohio governors have called a truce and created a friendship. And…
-
A report over the weekend suggested that Ohio’s job growth for the last two years under Republican Gov. John Kasich was only slightly better than in the…
-
Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman and Democratic challenger, former Gov. Ted Strickland met Monday for their second debate of the campaign hosted by…
-
Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords brought her nationwide campaign on gun violence prevention to Ohio this past weekend.Giffords was here to…
-
One of the most watched U.S. Senate races in the country is here in Ohio. But maybe not any more, with a new poll showing incumbent Republican Rob Portman…
-
The results of the Ohio primary should be known next Tuesday. And while a lot of attention has been focused on the presidential races, there’s a fight…
-
One of the Democrats running for U.S. Senate is promising to push for a tax break for middle income Ohioans if he beats Republican U.S. Senator Rob…
-
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate P.G. Sittenfeld got an endorsement that could be a boost in his campaign. It comes from former Ohio Gov. Dick…