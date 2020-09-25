-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 20:Akron's Bowery Project to create $245M in economic impact;Cleveland police: No early tailgating…
-
There’s an ongoing and uncivil war between many Republicans and Democrats. But two former Ohio governors have called a truce and created a friendship. And…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 29:Youngstown trucking company abruptly closes;Kent State to make decision on next president;Howe Avenue…
-
At the end of last year, former Gov. John Kasich signed a bill into law that bans a surgical procedure most commonly used in second trimester abortions.…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 19:Judge briefly blocks ban of abortion method;Ohio shares $350M to fight opioids;Budish talks climate…
-
Planned Parenthood is suing the state over a new abortion law set to go into effect soon. The bill Ohio lawmakers passed and former Gov. John Kasich…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 16:Sen. Sherrod Brown to tour early states before 2020 decision;Federal food assistance arriving early…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, January 11:New state lawmakers to be sworn-in this weekend;Ohio Republican lawmaker opposes Trump using…
-
A major drug manufacturer is pumping half a million dollars into a program that helps at-risk kids in Appalachia. Gov. John Kasich is touting this…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 7:Akron plans new courthouse, police headquarters;Drug companies want sanctions against DeWine,…