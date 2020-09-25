-
Here are your morning headlinesfor Wednesday, July 22:Ohio House Speaker, 4 others arrested in $60M bribery caseFirstEnergy, Energy Harbor stocks tumble…
-
The city of Akron is getting a $1 million grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to help pay for removing the Gorge Dam from the Cuyahoga…
-
Editor's Note: This story was originally published on May 2, 2019.One of the last remaining dams on the Cuyahoga River will soon be coming down.The…
-
While the design phase moves forward on the removal of the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River, efforts are also underway to ensure residents have their…
-
A plan is now in place to bring down the Gorge Dam in the next four years.Officials presented the plan with a timeline to a crowd at the Cuyahoga Falls…
-
For the past 50 years, the Cuyahoga River’s fortunes have risen and fallen just like the water that flows down the crooked channel and into Lake Erie. …
-
A contractor has been selected to plan the next phase in the removal of the massive concrete dam that blocks the Cuyahoga River at Gorge Metro Park.It’s…
-
The U.S. EPA is moving ahead with the next phase of removing the largest remaining dam on the Cuyahoga River. Federal, state, and local agencies are…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 29:FirstEnergy employees face deadline on buyouts;Akron attractions to lower admission for low-income…
-
Summit Metro Parks is moving forward with the next step in the process to remove the largest remaining dam on the Cuyahoga River.The 60-foot-tall Gorge…