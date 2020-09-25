-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 31st:Ohio Sec. of State Warns Thousands of Voters Will be Removed From RollsThousands of Primary…
WKSU Morning News Headlines for Friday, August 21:Goodyear: Attire supporting police OK, but no political wearGoodyear workers, lawmakers protest,…
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) rejected the idea of boycotting Goodyear tires, a notion urged by President Donald Trump after learning the company does not...
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 20:Trump lashes out at Goodyear over its political attire policyAkron responds to Trump’s Goodyear…
The third day of the Democratic National Convention for Ohio Democrats has been partially fueled by a tweet from President Trump calling for a boycott of…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 17:State to slowly reopen May 1;COVID-19 cases jump by nearly 600 in 24-hour period;855,000 Ohioans file…
Morning Headlines: Salons, BMVs Close; State Limits COVID-19 Testing; Red Cross Faces Blood ShortageHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 19:DeWine orders salons, BMVs to close;State limits who receives coronavirus testing;American Red…
Goodyear is putting its rubber on the road in a different way — tennis shoes. The Akron-based tiremaker has teamed up with Skechers to create a tennis…
Penn State beat Memphis in the Cotton Bowl Saturday, where fans experienced an annual display from the game's sponsor, Akron-based Goodyear. The tiremaker…
Historic footage of two of Akron’s most iconic airships is now being made available to the public. Archival Services at the University of Akron received a…