-
The NCAA is giving all Division I college athletes an extra season of eligibility to make up for this spring that was cancelled due to the coronavirus…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 8:Brown will not run in 2020;Ohio House approves gas tax increase;UA may phase out College of Applied…
-
City leaders in Green are considering the purchase of a 140-acre golf course – but whether it remains a golf course is up for discussion.The city is…
-
It looks likely that the Bridgestone Invitational will be pulled from Akron's Firestone Country Club next year. Golf writer John Feinstein tweeted Monday…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 22:Cleveland seeks new site for planned dirt bike track;Stark County Jail is near capacity;Canton…