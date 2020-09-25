-
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the week in which Ohioans could register to vote and cast ballots at the same time – effectively setting…
The Ohio Democratic Party is appealing a federal court decision that cancels the so-called "Golden Week," when voters can register and cast ballots at the…
Without Golden Week, Ohioans have 28 days to vote, including Election Day Nov. 8. Based on the wording of the court decision, this story originally said…
A federal judge has rejected the state’s request to delay his ruling that brought back the so-called Golden Week in which new voters could register and…
The state is appealing a decision by a federal judge this week that would have restored the week when Ohioans could both register to vote and cast a…
A federal judge says an Ohio law eliminating the week in which voters can both register and vote is unconstitutional. Democrats challenged the change GOP…