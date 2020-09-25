-
Kent State President Todd Diacon has voted to resume football this fall, reversing his previous decision.
-
As the Cavs get ready to open the season with new head coach John Beilein, a former coach is back in the headlines. David Blatt, who led the Cavs to the…
-
The Cavs returned to home court Wednesday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but they didn’t get the advantage they had hoped, losing to Golden State,…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 7: Akron Children's Hospital launches addiction program; KSU Trustees Approve $45M Innovation…
-
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors last night at Oakland in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, 122-103. LeBron James made 29 points compared…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 29:GM recalls thousands of Chevy Cruzes;Setbacks push Akron sewer project completion date to Labor…
-
The Cavs are in a familiar spot -- playing Game 3 of the NBA finals down 2-0. But a lot has changed since the NBA champs pushed the Golden State Warriors…
-
The Cavs come home down 2-0 in the NBA Finals, after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.Golden State beat the Cavs 132-113 with…
-
NewsThe Cavs showed why they're underdogs in the NBA finals, losing to the Golden State Warriors 113-91 in the first game last night. Our WKSU sports…
-
Update: The Cavaliers expected arrival time at Atlantic Aviation across from the IX Center has been pushed to 12:30 p.m. It was originally 11:30 a.m. The…