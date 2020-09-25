-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 19:"Worrisome" rise in southwestern Ohio coronavirus casesWarrants issued for suspects in Na'kia Crawford…
-
A lot of people are looking to understand the forces that may be at work in this year’s presidential election. Author David Giffels believes Ohio holds…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, January 15:Meijer to hire 600 workers in NE Ohio;Lordstown GM battery plant moves forward;Missing Port…
-
Workers at the General Motors Lordstown assembly plant have built cars and a community for more than 50 years. Earlier this year, GM shuttered the plant,…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Oct. 25:Ryan drops out of 2020 race;Lordstown workers say no to GM contract;Bill would require professional…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 24:Ohio to receive $40M from opioid settlement;UAW vote on GM contract pushed back;State to increase…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 23:UAW to vote on GM contract;Ohio court to hear fight on school state takeovers;DeWine holds meeting…
-
United Auto Workers (UAW) at General Motors (GM) are expected to vote this weekend on a tentative deal negotiators have reached with the company. UAW…
-
Morning Headlines: Ohio Tobacco Law Increases Age Limit to 21; UAW Makes Tentative Agreement with GMHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 17:Ohio tobacco law increases age limit to 21;UAW reaches tentative agreement with GM;First round of…
-
Morning Headlines: UAW Sues GM to Prevent Lordstown, Other Plant Closures; UA Baseball Gets $1M GiftHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 27:Union sues GM to prevent plant closures;DeWine: No executions until procedures change;DeWine…