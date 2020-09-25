-
Today kicks off the first Welcoming Week in Cleveland. Hosted by Global Cleveland, the week offers a variety of events and special releases to celebrate…
-
Cleveland will be hosting its first Welcome Week next month. The event is intended to celebrate immigrants in the community.Global Cleveland is organizing…
-
Global Cleveland is commemorating Immigrant Heritage Month by creating a directory of city-area businesses owned by immigrants and refugees.The list…
-
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was the site for an induction of a different kind today as 32 people took the oath to become U.S. citizens.About 200…
-
Two Cleveland groups are creating a program to encourage immigrants to launch startup businesses in Northeast Ohio.The partnership between Flashstarts and…