Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 3:Lake Erie smashes another high-water record;Canton to beign $4.7M road projects;University of Akron…
Cleveland’s biomedical leaders are looking at how the private sector can help fight the opioid epidemic.Local business development group BioEnterprise is…
Twelve healthcare startups have been selected to join the Plug and Play business accelerator program in Cleveland.The startups all use technology to…
Cleveland's Global Center for Health Innovation announced this week that a major tenant will be renewing its lease. The Health Information and Management…
BioEnterprise is welcoming one of the first new tenants to Cleveland’s Global Center for Health Innovation since becoming its strategic planner…
The city's largest health care employer is making moves to attract health-tech startups to the city.At the Cleveland Clinic's Medical Innovation Summit on…
The new head of Cleveland’s hub for the medical industry says one of his objectives is to increase the role of small businesses in the health…