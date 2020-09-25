-
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected challenges against two congressional maps in Maryland and North Carolina on Thursday, deciding that questions of...
-
The clock is ticking toward the deadline for Ohio lawmakers to redraw a new congressional district map that can be used for the 2020 election. A federal…
-
Last week, when a three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio found the congressional district map Ohio has been using since 2012 to...
-
A federal court has ruled that Ohio's congressional map is an "unconstitutional partisan gerrymander" and must be redrawn before the 2020 election.
-
The state of Ohio is preparing to deliver its defense of the current Congressional district map in federal court. Plaintiffs say the map is…
-
Attorneys for voting rights groups argued Monday that Ohio Republicans' goal was to lock in a significant majority when they redrew the state's...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 4:Ohio charter schools ask for more funding;Cleveland Museum of Art receives $3M;Police union files…
-
In light of recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions on gerrymandering in two other states, voting-rights groups have revised their lawsuit over how Ohio draws…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 24:Federal agents raid home of former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger;ACLU sues to advance deadline for…
-
Voters approved an overhaul of the way Ohio’s Congressional district map will be drawn in the future. But a lawsuit has been filed in federal court…