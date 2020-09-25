-
Youngstown-area U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and other Democrats say the Trump administration has offshored more than 200,000 American jobs, and the companies responsible were awarded $425 billion in federal contracts. The stats, released Monday, were compiled from Department of Labor assistance programs and federal spending figured by Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch.
44 Kent State students are required to quarantine, a state lawmaker is demanding charges against Governor DeWine over virus orders, Cleveland officials urges calm among protesters ahead of tonight’s presidential debate, and more stories.
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 20:Oberlin College community protests job cuts;Lordstown approves tax break for GM factory;Ohio…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 30:NAACP endorses voting ballot intiative;Ohio rolls out program to fight toxic algae;Lawmakers…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Jan. 27:Akron teachers approve contract;St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School to close;Former judge, civil…
This article was updated on January 14, 2020.For a century, the Mahoning Valley has ebbed and flowed with the fortunes of traditional manufacturing. Now,…
A hundred new jobs and $46 million in new investment is coming to the world’s largest auto glass manufacturing plant – located near Dayton. The Chinese…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 10:GM loans $40M to company buying Lordstown plant;UA unveils cybersecurity lab;Summit County fights…
Morning Headlines: Car Battery Factory to be Near Lordstown; DeWine Opposes Plastic Bag Ban BacklashHere are your morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 6:Car battery factory to be near Lordstown;DeWine opposes plastic bag ban backlash;Fudge helps introduce…
General Motors announced on Thursday a joint venture with LG Chem, a subsidiary of LG Corporation, to create a new manufacturing plant in Lordstown to...