Gene Pierce

-
The group that was fighting to overturn Ohio's nuclear power plant bailout has dropped its case in court. That means the plan for additional fees on…
-
The hotly-contested energy law that bails out nuclear power plants takes effect Tuesday. A group trying to pause the law and put it before voters did not…
-
A group that wants Ohioans to vote on an energy law that bailed out Ohio's two nuclear power plants has one more week to get enough petition signatures.…
-
Opponents of the nuclear power plant bailout are waiting for a ruling after asking a federal judge to give them more time to circulate petitions to put…
-
The Ohio Attorney General is looking into allegations that a nuclear bailout group is trying to pay off petitioners and to buy the signatures they've…
-
The controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision Citizens United v. FEC almost a decade ago helped bring hundreds of millions of dollars into political…
-
The drive to halt the new law that bails out Ohio’s two nuclear power plants and put it before voters next year is running up against a high profile blitz…
-
There are questions about whether Ohio voters will see an issue on the ballot this fall that, if passed, would put restrictions on clinics that provide…
-
A group that wants a constitutional amendment to change the process how Ohio kidney dialysis patients receive treatment submitted signatures to be on the…