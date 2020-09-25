-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 5:ODOT unveils $51 million infrastructure project;Canton to vote on ordinance to round up abandoned…
-
Geauga Lake Amusement Park closed ten years ago. Community members gathered on the site over the weekend to unveil a plaque commemorating it.The roller…
-
The former home of Shamu, the Big Dipper and Hurricane Harbor will fall silent on Labor Day, as the last remnants of what was once Sea World and Geauga…
-
A bill in the Ohio House would expand the state’s film tax-credit program. And that could breathe new life into an abandoned Northeast Ohio landmark.House…