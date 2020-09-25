-
The Geauga County Board of Elections has more than enough poll workers, due in part to the fact that they never stop recruiting them.
-
Recycling in Ohio’s rural communities is all about choice and effort. If curbside is available, it’s expensive, leading many people to rely on dropoff…
-
The Geauga County Board of Health will start distributing naloxone to the community starting this fall. County health officials will distribute 250 kits of the opioid overdose reversal medication known as Narcan thanks to a $75,000 state grant. Anyone can obtain a life-saving kit for free, said Geauga’s Director of Nursing, Christine Wyers.
-
Here are your morning headlines for July 18, 2019:Budget awaits DeWine's signature;Lawmakers fail to approve nuclear bailout plan;Bill sent to DeWine…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 6:DeWine outlines Cuyahoga County jail changes;Cleveland officer cleared in shooting;Woman who left…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 30:Sewage overflow affects Lake Erie beaches;17 tornadoes confirmed in Ohio;Akron Public Schools,…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 26: Proposed law would automate voter registration;20 accused in Cleveland drug ring;Hopkins denies…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 18:Census shows population drop in NE Ohio;60 people nabbed in illegal prescription opioid…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 21: Akron teachers join Parma strike;ACLU sues over Bedford nusiance ordinance;DeWine to propose…
-
Morning Headlines: Columbus Hospital, Doctor Now Face 8 Lawsuits; Akron Rebuilding After CyberattackHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 29:Hospital, doctor face 8 wrongful death lawsuits;Suspended drivers can get reinstatement fee…